Outdoor sports enthusiasts made the most of the weekend's freezing but calm winter weather in Scotland's mountains.

Mountain snowsports centres, including CairnGorm Mountain near Aviemore, were busy with skiers and snowboarders.

Climbers and hillwalkers also headed to snow-covered peaks in Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Torridon and Cairngorms.

Images of the busy, wintry scenes were captured by Scottish Avalanche Information Service teams and photographer Peter Jolly.

Image copyright SAIS Glencoe Image caption Hillwalkers in Glen Coe

Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption The snow-covered Northern Cairngorms

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption Lochnagar in the Southern Cairngorms in all its wintry glory on Sunday

Image copyright SAIS Southern Cairngorms Image caption Hillwalkers at Lochnagar

Image copyright SAIS Creag Meagaidh Image caption Deep snow in the Highlands' Coire Chriochairein

Image copyright SAIS Torridon Image caption Torridon at the weekend

Image copyright SAIS Lochaber Image caption A hillwalker on the move at the bottom of Observatory Gully in Lochaber

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption Two young skiers enjoying the conditions at CairnGorm Mountain

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption CairnGorm Mountain was among Scotland's mountain snowsports centres able to offer skiing and snowboarding at the weekend

Image copyright PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Image caption A busy scene at CairnGorm Mountain

