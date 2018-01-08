Scotland the Brrr-ave: Fun in frozen mountains
Outdoor sports enthusiasts made the most of the weekend's freezing but calm winter weather in Scotland's mountains.
Mountain snowsports centres, including CairnGorm Mountain near Aviemore, were busy with skiers and snowboarders.
Climbers and hillwalkers also headed to snow-covered peaks in Lochaber, Glen Coe, Creag Meagaidh, Torridon and Cairngorms.
Images of the busy, wintry scenes were captured by Scottish Avalanche Information Service teams and photographer Peter Jolly.
