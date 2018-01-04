Inquiry to be held into Inverness prisoner's death
- 4 January 2018
A prisoner has died at Inverness Prison, the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has said.
Zach Banner, who was 22, had previously been remanded at Tain Sheriff Court on 29 December.
SPS said Police Scotland had been advised of the man's death and the matter would be reported to the procurator fiscal.
A fatal accident inquiry would be held in due course, the prison service added.