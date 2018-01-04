Image copyright RNLI/Mark Holland Image caption Kessock and Invergordon lifeboat crews were involved in the search

Lifeboat and coastguard volunteers made searches of a former oil and gas industry fabrication yard after reports children had been seen at the site.

The alarm was raised at about 17:00 on Wednesday after two young boys were spotted at the former McDermott Yard near Ardersier.

RNLI Kessock and Invergordon crews and coastguard teams from Nairn and Inverness were asked to find them.

The search was stood down after the boys were traced after a police appeal.