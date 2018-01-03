A cyclist who died in a crash near Beauly on Monday night has been named by police.

William Williamson was 47 and from the nearby Kiltarlity area.

Police were called to the scene of the collision, involving a red Kia Rio, just before 19:30. The male driver of the car was uninjured.

The accident closed the A862 Kirkhill to Beauly stretch near Meikle Phoineas for several hours for investigation and recovery work.