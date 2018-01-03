Image caption The scene of the smashed glass panel

A glass panel has fallen from a shop front at an Inverness shopping area.

The incident at the Inshes Retail Park comes just months after a man was injured by glass falling at the city's Inverness Centre retail park.

Large parts of Inverness Centre were closed to allow for the removal of remaining glass panels.

Shops close to where the glass fell and smashed at the Inshes Retail Park have been closed and the area cordoned off with police tape.

Highland Council said environmental health officers were investigating the incident.