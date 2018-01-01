Highlands & Islands

Exhausted walker rescued in Cairngorms

  • 1 January 2018

A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering exhaustion while walking in the Highlands.

Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter took part in the rescue operation on a plateau above the Drumochter Hills.

The rescue team said the woman was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

No more details of her condition were immediately available.