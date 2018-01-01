Exhausted walker rescued in Cairngorms
- 1 January 2018
A woman has been taken to hospital after suffering exhaustion while walking in the Highlands.
Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team and a Coastguard helicopter took part in the rescue operation on a plateau above the Drumochter Hills.
The rescue team said the woman was airlifted to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
No more details of her condition were immediately available.