Police have appealed for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in an Inverness park.

The incident happened at Milton Pitches close to the junction between Old Edinburgh Road and Milton Crescent between 17:30 and 18:00 on Wednesday.

Officers want to speak to a man who was 5ft 3in to 5ft 6in tall with ginger hair and a possible moustache.

He was wearing a dark jacket, slim blue jeans and dark boots.

He was last seen heading down Old Edinburgh Road in the direction of the junction with Balloan Road.

Officers are appealing to any dog walkers who use the park, local residents and any passing motorists - particularly with dash-cams - who may have information which could prove helpful.

Det Insp Donnie MacDonald said: "Our inquiries are at an early stage and I am seeking to establish the full circumstances around this incident.

"I would urge anybody, whether a pedestrian or a motorist, who was in the area on Wednesday evening to come forward and pass any information they may have to us.

"I am particularly interested in a male who was walking a collie dog in the park at the time of the incident.

"Officers will be in the area carrying out further inquiries and I'm grateful for the support and patience of the local community while this work is carried out."