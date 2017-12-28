Climbers saved from Cairngorm blizzard

Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team Image caption Members of Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team used a tracked vehicle to access the area

Three climbers have been rescued after they become lost in blizzard conditions in the Cairngorms.

They had set out from the Cairngorm ski centre, intending to head for the Northern Corries.

After the alarm was raised late on Wednesday, eight members of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team used a tracked vehicle to access the area before setting off on foot.

The climbers were eventually led to safety after a five-hour operation.

Image copyright Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team Image caption The mountain rescue took five hours

The mountain rescue team later posted on Facebook: "CMRT called out tonight to assist a party of three who had misplaced themselves in blizzard conditions and darkness on the Plateau.

"Not a night to spend out on the tops."