Image copyright Jake Dyson Image caption A scene from Imagination, one of the short films

Canada's Banff Mountain Film Festival begins its latest world tour next month.

The festival showcases short films on climbing, mountain biking, skiing, kayaking, adventure travel and achievements in sports.

Image copyright Balcony Nine Media Image caption Ice skater Yvonne Dowlen is the subject of Edges

The UK and Ireland leg of the latest tour begins in Edinburgh on 13 January.

It will then go to Glasgow on 14 January, Inverness on 31 January and 1 February, Stirling on 2 February and Pitlochry on 3 February.

Image copyright Erik Boomer Image caption A scene from Into Twin Galaxies - A Greenland Epic

Image copyright Into Twin Galaxies - A Greenland Epic Image caption Into Twin Galaxies follows three adventures on a missing in Greenland

Among the films to be shown is Edges, a documentary about 90-year-old American ice skater Yvonne Dowlen, who died in January this year.

Frozen Road is about Ben Page, from Yorkshire, who braved plunging temperatures of -30C while travelling on his bike in Canada's Arctic.

Image copyright Ben Page Image caption Ben Page in his film Frozen Road

Into Twin Galaxies - A Greenland Epic follows three National Geographic Adventurers of the Year, Ben Stookesberry, Sarah McNair-Landry and Erik Boomer, on an extreme kayaking mission in Greenland.

Another of the films, Imagination, is about a skier who performs back flips and other stunts in snow-covered urban environments.

Image copyright Jake Dyson Image caption The film festival's UK tour will begin in Edinburgh

