Infection outbreak shuts ward at Inverness' Raigmore
- 20 December 2017
A ward at the main hospital in the Highlands has been closed to new admissions due to an outbreak of Clostridium difficile (C. diff).
NHS Highland said four patients in ward 2A at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness had been confirmed with having the infection.
The health board said the first case was confirmed on Saturday.
The ward affected treats people who have suffered a stroke.