Image copyright PA Image caption People in Ullapool and the wider Wester Ross area have told of reception problems

Telecommunications company Vodafone says it is sorry for signal issues affecting its customers in Wester Ross.

People in Ullapool and the wider area have told of experiencing a total loss of signal.

Some have taken to social media to complain that they have been told by Vodafone that it could take more than two weeks to resolve.

A spokeswoman for the company disputed that timeframe and said engineers were working to resolve the issues.

She said: "We're sorry customers in Ullapool and some surrounding areas are experiencing signal issues currently.

"A fault has developed on the network and our engineers are working to get the sit up and running as soon as possible."