Image copyright NHS Highland Image caption The donated presents under a Christmas tree at Raigmore Hospital

A hospital has received an anonymous donation of wrapped Christmas presents to be handed out to its patients.

A woman handed the gifts to staff at the outpatients department at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness at the weekend.

She did not give her name or any other details about herself, preferring to remain anonymous.

Labels attached to the presents said whether a gift was suitable for a child, or a male or female adult patient.

NHS Highland said hospital staff had been deeply touched by the donation.

The presents will be distributed to various wards over the festive period.