Image copyright Frank Fraser Image caption Smoke rising from the fire at Castle Wynd

Fire crews have been dealing with a blaze at a public toilets block in Inverness city centre.

The alarm was raised at about 10:30 and firefighters have been using powerful water jets to extinguish the fire in the building at Castle Wynd.

The toilets near Inverness Castle are operated by Highland Council.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two fire appliances were at the scene.