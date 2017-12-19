Image caption Snow and ice in the Highlands following Storm Caroline earlier this month

Milder weather with temperatures as high as 15C have been recorded in parts of Scotland following a recent spell of snow and freezing cold.

More than a week of wintry conditions followed in the wake of 7 December's Storm Caroline.

However, Tuesday has seen temperatures rise across Scotland, particularly in north and north east which are experiencing the foehn effect.

The effect involves air warming as it is moved and up and over mountains.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued flood alerts Easter Ross and Speyside in Moray because the milder temperatures are expected to increase snow melt into local rivers overnight.

BBC Scotland Weather said it would be "unseasonably warm" on Tuesday.

It said "a balmy" 15C was recorded earlier at a Met Office observation station at Cassley in Sutherland.

The average daytime maximum at this time of year is 7C.

The foehn effect has been experienced in previous winters.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures that followed Storm Caroline caused disruption to travel and closed schools across the UK.