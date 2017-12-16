Image copyright Kyle RNLI Image caption The kayaker was rescued by the lifeboat and he and his kayak were taken back to Broadford

A kayaker who was drifting off a group of Inner Hebridean islands with a broken paddle has been rescued by a lifeboat crew.

The Kyle of Lochalsh team went to the aid of the man, caught between the small uninhabited islands of Longay and Crowlin.

He left Broadford on Skye at on Saturday morning and was at sea when his paddle snapped in half.

When he was found he was uninjured, but very cold.

Volunteer crew were paged at about 09:55 to assist the lone kayaker.

Kyle lifeboat Spirit of Fred Olsen found the man within 15 minutes, and after a quick assessment to confirm he was not injured, transferred him onto the lifeboat.

The lifeboat then took him and his kayak back to Broadford.