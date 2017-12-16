Image caption The booklet written to help improve women's health was first printed six years ago

A guide written by an NHS Highland team on the benefits of pelvic floor exercises for young women has attracted world-wide attention.

Sylvia Craine, a clinical specialist physiotherapist at Wick's Caithness General Hospital, led the work on the booklet.

It was first published six years ago and distributed in the UK.

The guide is now being published in the US, Australia and has been translated into Portuguese for girls in Brazil.

Ms Craine is now helping to develop a video version of the booklet, Your Pelvic Floor, so the exercises can be shared online.

She said: "A lot of girls think that pelvic floor exercises are more for their mums than for them. But the booklet helps explain why they need to do them.

"If they exercise their pelvic floor it not only helps them control their bladders, but keeps the core muscles strong, assisting in improving posture and preventing back pain."

She added: "By engaging and improving their postural tone, it helps girls look good and feel good. The pelvic floor muscles, which are about the size of a cupped hand, are your 'feel good' muscles.''