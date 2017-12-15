Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Getting home to North Kessock from Inverness would have meant crossing the A9's Kessock Bridge

A four-year-old boy tried to walk home from a bus depot after falling asleep on his school bus.

The youngster was travelling home to North Kessock from Munlochy Primary School on the Black Isle last Friday.

He woke up in the bus in D&E Coaches' Inverness Longman depot, about four miles and across the A9's Kessock Bridge from where he lives.

The boy was spotted close to Inverness Caledonian Thistle's stadium, near the bridge.

The driver involved has been dismissed.

Highland Council and Police Scotland have begun investigations of the incident.

A spokeswoman said: "We are extremely concerned about this incident and we are carrying out a full investigation into the circumstances with our contracted school transport provider.

"The incident is also the subject of an ongoing police investigation."

'Very worrying'

Black Isle councillor Gordon Adam told BBC Alba it was a concerning incident.

He said: "It appears that he was asleep, woke up at the depot and wasn't seen by the driver.

"Somehow he got himself to the stadium, which in itself is very worrying as it would have involved crossing a main road."