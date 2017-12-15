Rescue bid after freight ship loses power

Image copyright Leverburgh RNLI Image caption Leverburgh along with Stornoway lifeboat went to the aid of The Fame

An emergency tug is assisting a cargo ship that has lost power off the island of Taransay in the Western Isles.

The Fame, which has five people on board, reported the loss at about 17:30 on Thursday.

Two lifeboats and the Stornoway Coastguard helicopter have been assisting the stricken vessel which is carrying salmon feed.

The coastguard agency's emergency towing vessel, based in Orkney, has now arrived at the scene.

Stornoway and Leverburgh lifeboats went to the aid of the cargo ship.

Pollution threat

Western Isles local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said the incident had posed a potential pollution threat.

Roddie Mackay, leader of the comhairle, said it also highlighted the need for the Western Isles to have a dedicated coastguard emergency towing vessel (ETV).

Scotland used to have two of the boats available to the coastguard to cover the north and west coasts, before the UK government reduced the service to a single ship in 2012.

Mr Mackay said: "Last night we had an incident off the west coast which could have seriously impacted marine wildlife and the coastal environment.

"These incidents are all too frequent and we remain very concerned, as do colleagues in neighbouring councils, about the current situation which increases the risks for mariners and the environment.

"We will once again be making the case to the UK government for a second ETV based on the west coast to address this serious issue."