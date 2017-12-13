Image copyright Eilidh MacLeod Family Image caption Eilidh MacLeod was among 22 people killed in May's terrorist attack in Manchester

An auction of a gift from Sir Paul McCartney has raised more than £3,000 for Scottish families affected by the Manchester Arena attack.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, died and her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, was badly injured in the terrorist attack which killed 22 people on 22 May.

The pair from the Isle of Barra were attending an Ariana Grande concert with thousands of other music fans.

Sir Paul donated a special edition box set of music by The Beatles.

The former Beatle has offered to personalise the 50th anniversary Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band collection of discs, which was auctioned earlier on Wednesday by Bonhams.

It sold for £2,700, but the auctioneers also donated their commission.

Eilidh's friend Laura MacIntyre was badly injured in the attack

Eilidh was passionate about music and was a piper with Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

Her parents, Roddy and Marion MacLeod, said they were "extremely grateful" for Sir Paul's "kind gesture".

Laura's father Michael MacIntyre described the gift as "an amazing and brilliant gesture".