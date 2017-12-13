Image copyright SAIS Northern Cairngorms Image caption The latest avalanche information season begins on Friday

Strong winds and heavy snowfalls have heightened the risk of avalanches in Scotland's mountains, a group that monitors for the threat has warned.

The Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) does not begin its latest forecasting season until Friday.

However, it has warned of a present potential risk of the snow slides on some slopes on hills and mountains.

It said walkers and climbers should be aware that their activities could trigger an avalanche.

Every winter, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) assesses avalanche hazards in Lochaber, Glen Coe and Creag Meagaidh.

The service also covers Southern Cairngorms, Northern Cairngorms and Torridon.

It provides daily information on the stability of snowpack on the mountains from December until mid-April.