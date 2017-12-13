Highlands & Islands

Support services at school offered after boy's death

  • 13 December 2017

Support services are being put in place for staff and pupils at the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway, Lewis, after the death of a 15-year-old boy.

Emergency services were called to the secondary school on Tuesday and the teenager was transferred to hospital.

Western Isles local authority, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, said it was a tragic incident.

Police Scotland said there were no suspicious circumstances and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesman said: "Police Scotland attended the Nicolson Institute in Stornoway shortly after 14:30 on Tuesday following concern for a 15-year-old male.

"He was conveyed to Western Isles Hospital where he has since died.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and as with all sudden deaths a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."

The comhairle said "appropriate support mechanisms" would be put in place for staff and pupils.

