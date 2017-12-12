Image copyright PA

Numbers of golden eagles have increased in an area of the Highlands where eight of the birds were believed to have been killed illegally.

The satellite-tagged raptors disappeared over a period of less than five years in the Monadhliath mountains, south east of Inverness.

It led to the Scottish government ordering a review of tagging data to check for other suspicious deaths.

A group set up as part of the review said eagle numbers rose this year.

Highland Partnership Against Wildlife Crime North Monadhliaths Subgroup said reports from RSPB Scotland and the Highland Raptor Study Group suggested numbers of the birds in the area had increased.

There had also been "positive sightings" of goshawks, buzzards, ospreys and red kites, the subgroup said.

However, in one location, Moy Forest, few buzzards and no goshawks hatched at nest sites.

Ian Wilson, of NFU Scotland and the wildlife partnership, said: "It is positive in that we have a recorded increase in golden eagles in the area and also other high profile species.

"But it is also disappointing that the area of the Moy Forest has not been as successful as we had hoped."

The eighth of the satellite-tagged golden eagles vanished last year.

RSPB Scotland believes the birds were killed illegally around grouse moors, and their satellite tracking tags destroyed.

But a major landowner body said there was no evidence to support the claims.

The Scottish Moorland Group also accused the RSPB of trying to whip up anti-shooting feelings on the eve of grouse season.