Driver dies after car crash on A890 near Strathcarron Hotel
- 11 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has died after a one-vehicle crash on the A890 at Strathcarron in Wester Ross.
Police said the collision, involving a grey Audi A3 saloon car, happened near the Strathcarron Hotel at about 19:20.
The 42-year-old driver died at the scene. The road was closed for several hours as crash investigations were carried out.
Officers appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.