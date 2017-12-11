Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A890 near the Strathcarron Hotel

A driver has died after a one-vehicle crash on the A890 at Strathcarron in Wester Ross.

Police said the collision, involving a grey Audi A3 saloon car, happened near the Strathcarron Hotel at about 19:20.

The 42-year-old driver died at the scene. The road was closed for several hours as crash investigations were carried out.

Officers appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.