Body found in hunt for missing fisherman

Image copyright Macleod family Image caption Mr Macleod laughing at a family wedding

Police believe a body found on the Isle of Skye is likely to be that of missing fisherman Alasdair Macleod.

A man's body was discovered on the shore at Staffin Bay on Saturday.

It has not yet been formally identified but police said they had informed Mr Macleod's family of the discovery.

The 57-year-old has been missing since his creel boat, Varuna, was found on rocks north of Applecross Bay in Wester Ross nearly three weeks ago.

Police said their enquiries were ongoing but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course, they added.

Image caption Mr Macleod's boat, Varuna, was found on rocks north of Applecross Bay

The discovery followed the publication a blog by his family in which they admitted there was "no chance" he would be found alive.

In a subsequent post last week, they said they were "in limbo" as they waited for his body to be found.

"We know that he most likely died fairly soon after he fell into the sea, and yet we have no body," they said.

They also revealed plans to hold a celebration of Mr Macleod's life in Applecross.

And they said they had been touched by the many tributes - including the naming of a community wind turbine in Coigach, which has been called Varuna.