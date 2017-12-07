Image copyright Peter Jolly/Northpix Image caption John MacDonald drove off after his car struck the child

A driver who admitted knocking down and injured a four-year-old boy has been jailed for four months.

John MacDonald, 34, did not hear a pedestrian's warning that the child was crossing the road because of music playing in his car, a court heard.

After he struck the boy in Inverness' Springfield Gardens, MacDonald did not stop and instead drove off.

Appearing at Inverness Sheriff Court, he was also banned from driving for a year and fined £400.

MacDonald, from Inverness, had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving and failing to stop and provide his details after the collision on 18 July.

The boy suffered chest, arm, hip and foot abrasions, a broken right femur, two pelvic fractures, a head wound and lost some teeth.

He needed several weeks of treatment in Raigmore Hospital in Inverness and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.