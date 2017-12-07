Image copyright EJ Donaldson Image caption Not your usual type of passenger

An Orkney farmer took extreme measures when her Shetland pony suffered a cracked tooth.

The pony, named Rubee, needed to see a specialist vet for treatment and the quickest way to get her there was in the back of her owner's car.

Drivers were stunned to see the tiny animal peering out of the car window on her way to Kirkwall.

The 22-inch pony seemed content with the unconventional mode of transport but left a "gift" in the boot.

Her owner Emily-Jane Davidson - known on the island as EJ - said: "We had been waiting for the specialist to come from the south and decided the best way to get her there was in the car.

Image copyright EJ Donaldson Image caption Rubee settled in quickly and quite enjoyed the experience

"When we first got her 15 years ago, we brought her home in the car and she was fine, so we decided to put her in the boot."

EJ and husband Alister lifted the 14-stone pony, who suffers from dwarfism, into the back of their Toyota and set off from Stenness to Kirkwall.

EJ said: "There were a couple of cars driving up behind us, and when they passed, they went really slowly.

"Alister said he hoped the police didn't spot us because it probably wasn't entirely legal."

'Not again'

Even the vet was slightly surprised at the Shetland pony's mode of transport.

"The vet was a bit taken aback when she saw us arrive," said EJ. "It was the first time she had seen a horse arrive in a car."

Rubee had her tooth pulled in Kirkwall by specialist vet Pippa Peacock, from Kessock, near Inverness.

Image copyright EJ Donaldson Image caption Vet Pippa Peacock performs the extraction

Image copyright EJ Donaldson Image caption Rubee's cracked tooth was cutting into her cheek and was removed by vet Pippa Peacock

EJ says Rubee was fine during her operation: "They had to sedate her and her little legs gave way.

"So we had to wrap a tool box in a towel and put it under her to support her."

The whole journey was over in less than 20 minutes but EJ says she won't be making a habit of it.

"She left us a 'special gift' in the car both ways. So we'd better not try it again."