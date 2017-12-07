Deacon Blue to headline Stornoway's HebCelt
- 7 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Deacon Blue are to headline next summer's Hebridean Celtic Festival.
The Scottish band's appearance at HebCelt in Stornoway on Lewis will form part of a tour celebrating their 30 year-long career.
Deacon Blue are known for songs including Dignity, Real Gone Kid and Fergus Sings the Blues.
Next year's HebCelt will take place from 18-21 July.