Deacon Blue to headline Stornoway's HebCelt

  • 7 December 2017
Deacon Blue are to headline next summer's Hebridean Celtic Festival.

The Scottish band's appearance at HebCelt in Stornoway on Lewis will form part of a tour celebrating their 30 year-long career.

Deacon Blue are known for songs including Dignity, Real Gone Kid and Fergus Sings the Blues.

Next year's HebCelt will take place from 18-21 July.

