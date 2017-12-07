Image copyright Deacon Blue

Deacon Blue are to headline next summer's Hebridean Celtic Festival.

The Scottish band's appearance at HebCelt in Stornoway on Lewis will form part of a tour celebrating their 30 year-long career.

Deacon Blue are known for songs including Dignity, Real Gone Kid and Fergus Sings the Blues.

Next year's HebCelt will take place from 18-21 July.