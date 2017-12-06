Emergency services at scene of crash on A99 in Caithness
- 6 December 2017
Emergency services have been called to the scene of a crash on the A99 in Caithness.
A car has left the road between Wick and Latheron at Thrumster, three miles south of Wick.
Police Scotland said the road was closed and diversions were in place via the A882 and the A9.
There are currently no reports at this stage of any injuries.