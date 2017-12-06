Storm Caroline updated to amber warning

Image copyright Met Office

The Met Office has updated its weather warnings for Storm Caroline on Thursday.

An amber "be prepared" warning, which includes winds gusting to up to 90mph in some areas, has been issued for north and north east Scotland.

A yellow "be aware" warning has also now been put in place for central and parts of southern Scotland.

Snow and ice has been forecast for large parts of the UK in the wake of Caroline on Friday and Saturday.

The Met Office has warned of the potential for damage to property and travel disruption.

Energy firm SSE has said there was the potential of power cuts on Thursday.