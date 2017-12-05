Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office has a warning in place for Thursday

Winds gusting to 80 mph have been forecast to hit Scotland on Thursday.

The Met Office said snow was also expected to affect some parts of the country during what has been named Storm Caroline.

A yellow "be aware" warning is in place for the period between 08:00 and 23:55 on Thursday.

Storm Caroline has been forecast to bring a spell of high winds to large parts of northern and north east Scotland.

Cold temperatures and snow have also been forecast for Friday and Saturday for most of Scotland after Caroline has passed through.

These conditions are also the subject of yellow weather warnings.

The Met Office warned that coastal areas could experience large waves on Thursday.