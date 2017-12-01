Highlands & Islands

New lifeboat for Western Isles RNLI station

Image showing the rear of the new lifeboat Image copyright RNLI/James Smerdon
Image caption Leverburgh's new lifeboat is being constructed in Poole in Dorset

A new lifeboat is being built for an RNLI station in the Western Isles.

Leverburgh RNLI, which was established five years ago, hopes to have the Shannon class lifeboat by April next year.

The station currently uses a Mersey class boat. Its new craft is being constructed in Poole in Dorset.

Shannon class boats are propelled by water jets instead of propellers, making it the RNLI's "most agile and manoeuvrable" all-weather lifeboat.

Image copyright RNLI/James Smerdon
Image caption The new boat should be ready for delivery to Leverburgh next April
Image copyright RNLI/Nathan Williams
Image caption The RNLI describes its Shannon class as its most agile and manoeuvrable all-weather lifeboat

More on this story