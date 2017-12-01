New lifeboat for Western Isles RNLI station
- 1 December 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A new lifeboat is being built for an RNLI station in the Western Isles.
Leverburgh RNLI, which was established five years ago, hopes to have the Shannon class lifeboat by April next year.
The station currently uses a Mersey class boat. Its new craft is being constructed in Poole in Dorset.
Shannon class boats are propelled by water jets instead of propellers, making it the RNLI's "most agile and manoeuvrable" all-weather lifeboat.