Image copyright RNLI/James Smerdon Image caption Leverburgh's new lifeboat is being constructed in Poole in Dorset

A new lifeboat is being built for an RNLI station in the Western Isles.

Leverburgh RNLI, which was established five years ago, hopes to have the Shannon class lifeboat by April next year.

The station currently uses a Mersey class boat. Its new craft is being constructed in Poole in Dorset.

Shannon class boats are propelled by water jets instead of propellers, making it the RNLI's "most agile and manoeuvrable" all-weather lifeboat.

Image copyright RNLI/James Smerdon Image caption The new boat should be ready for delivery to Leverburgh next April