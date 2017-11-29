£500,000-worth of damage caused to Raigmore IT system
- 29 November 2017
- From the section Highlands & Islands
A flood caused £500,000-worth of damage to Raigmore Hospital's IT systems, NHS Highland's board has heard.
Rainwater leaked into the Inverness building's basement holding computer servers in October.
About 30 operations and up to 60 other procedures had to be cancelled. Major surgery still went ahead.
The Scottish government is providing funding to cover the cost of the damage.