Glencoe Mountain opens for snowsports

Image copyright Bruce Wilkinson/Ski-Scotland Image caption Glencoe Mountain is hopeful of a good season after describing 2016/17 as it worst on record

Glencoe Mountain has become the first of Scotland's mountain outdoor snowsports centres to open for skiing and snowboarding for the new season.

The centre said it had enough snow to make available some of its runs that are accessed by chair and ski lifts.

CairnGorm Mountain, Nevis Range and Lecht hope to be able to open soon with the help of expected further falls of snow.

Glenshee said it has enough snow at the moment for sledging.

The first of Scotland's outdoor snowsports centres to open for the new season was Lowther Hills Ski Area in the south of Scotland, which was able to open at the weekend.

Last season's Scottish snowsports season has been described as challenging, with mild temperatures and a lack of snow.

Glencoe Mountain, which dates to 1956, said last season was its worst on record.

Only 32 days of skiing was possible in poor conditions.