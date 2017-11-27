Image copyright Gordon Robertson Image caption The stag was untangled from the net

A red deer stag had to be rescued after getting its antlers tangled up in a goal net in Lochinver in the Highlands.

Assynt Estate manager Gordon Robertson and gamekeeper Stuart Belshaw managed to free the animal from the net at a pitch in the Sutherland village.

It was not the first Highlands stag to get its antlers caught in something it should not have.

In March, a red deer stag was spotted in Applecross in Wester Ross with a bra tangled in its antlers.

The stag, one of several that graze around houses in the village, snagged the item of underwear while passing a washing line.