Image copyright Malcolm McCurrah Image caption Coigach's community wind turbine began generating electricity for the first time earlier this year

A wind turbine installed by a community in a part of Wester Ross has been named in honour of a missing fisherman.

Father-of-four Alasdair Macleod's creel boat, Varuna, was found on rocks north of Applecross Bay in Wester Ross last Monday.

Searches for the 57-year-old have been made by RNLI, police and coastguard teams, including a team from Coigach.

Coigach Community Development Company (CCDC) said it had named the turbine after Mr Macleod's boat.

The turbine began generating electricity for the first time in April this year.

CCDC had been seeking for an appropriate name for the turbine.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mr Macleod's boat was found on rocks last Monday

The group said: "Ali Macleod's boat was named Varuna a reference to the majesty of sky and sea, justice and truth, and this was the suggested name that set us back on our heels.

"Notwithstanding the naming competition, and with apologies for those who made other suggestions, CCDC directors felt after discussion that Varuna would be a very good name for our turbine.

"Not only is its literal meaning appropriate, but the tribute it would pay to an admirable man and friend of Coigach, and the link with his community, would be particularly fitting."

Often referred to by the name of its main village, Achiltibuie, the Coigach Peninsula covers 38,301 acres (15,500 ha) including about 20 small islands known as the Summer Isles.

The peninsula has a population of about 271 people.

At the weekend, Mr Macleod's family thanked everyone involved in the search for him - while admitting there is now "no chance" he will be found alive.