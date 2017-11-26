Lorry crash driver airlifted to hospital

Image copyright Rory Duncan Image caption The driver was cut from the wreckage of his truck by fire fighters

A driver was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Glasgow after his lorry overturned in the Highlands.

Police said the truck, which had been carrying cranes, flipped onto its roof on the A86, near Roybridge, shortly after 09:00 on Sunday.

The driver was eventually cut free by firefighters and flown by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The incident resulted in the road being partially closed for several hours.

Drivers were advised to use alternative routes and plan for a longer than normal journey.

The route was eventually reopened after the crashed truck was recovered at about 15:00.