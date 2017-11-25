Image copyright Macleod family Image caption Mr Macleod laughing at a family wedding

The family of a missing fisherman have thanked everyone involved in the search for him - while admitting there is now "no chance" he will be found alive.

Alasdair Macleod's creel boat, Varuna, was found on rocks north of Applecross Bay in Wester Ross last Monday.

The coastguard and RNLI have been searching the sea and shore, along with local volunteers.

Writing on Mr Macleod's blog, his family said: "We have been inundated with messages of support."

Alasdair Macleod had a life-long love of the sea

Further searches are due to be carried out for the 57-year-old over the next few days.

However, friends and family have said their hopes started to fade after the first intensive search for Mr Macleod was called off.

Mr Macleod attended the Arctic Circle Assembly in Reykjavik last month

The blog statement said: "Ali is still missing; the first intensive search has been called off and it is clear that there is no chance at all that he will be found alive.

"There is still some official and unofficial searching going on, as and when resources allow.

"We're all very grateful for all the effort that people have put into this; the police, RNLI and coastguards could not have done a more thorough and professional job.

"We are very moved by the commitment of all the local volunteers who willingly sacrificed their time to search the sea and coastline with the hope of finding any sign of him.

"Thanks to all who have offered support of all kinds, calling in with food and flowers and warm hugs, finding words to explain what Ali meant to them and to comfort us.

"We have been inundated with messages of support. It has really meant a lot."

Mr Macleod's boat was found on rocks

The blog also features some of the family's favourite pictures of Mr Macleod.

It says: "We want to share some of our fondest memories by posting these photos, including two of a collection of pictures and words put together by the children at Applecross Primary School, next door to our house, which explain what Ali meant to them.

"The photos show Ali laughing as he listened to speeches at Niall and Rachel's wedding in July, and Ali with his arm round a new found friend, Anders the reindeer herder from Lapland, who he met in Reykjavik when he was at the Arctic Circle Assembly last month.

"The photo was taken at a reception hosted by Nicola Sturgeon who headed straight to our group when she came into the room and happily agreed to pose for photos with Scots who were to speak at the assembly."

Drawings put together by children at Applecross Primary School

Mr Macleod is believed to have been wearing orange oilskins and yellow Wellington boots when he set off to go fishing.

The Varuna is a 23ft (7m) creel boat with a green hull and yellow roof.

Anyone with information about Mr Macleod or who saw the Varuna before it was found last week should contact police.