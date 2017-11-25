Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police Scotland have released a new picture of Alasdair Macleod

Searches are due to resume for a fisherman who has been missing since his boat was discovered on rocks.

Alasdair Macleod's creel boat, Varuna, was found north of Applecross Bay at about 14:30 on Monday.

The coastguard and RNLI have been combing the sea and shore throughout the week, along with police dogs and the police helicopter.

Further searches will be carried out for the 57-year-old over the next few days.

Insp Andrew Shaw, of Police Scotland, said: "Unfortunately, despite extensive search efforts over the course of the week we haven't yet located Mr Macleod.

"We are very grateful for the assistance from partner agencies and members of the local community for their support with the search."

Image caption Mr Macleod's creel boat Varuna

Mr Macleod is believed to have been wearing orange oilskins and yellow Wellington boots when he set off to go fishing.

The Varuna is a 23ft (7m) creel boat with a green hull and yellow roof.

Anyone with information about Mr Macleod or who saw the Varuna before it was found on Monday should contact police.