An independent group has been appointed to examine the possibility of licensing Scotland's sporting estates.

The move by Scottish ministers is in response to a study of satellite-tagged golden eagles which concluded a third had died "suspiciously".

Scottish estates and gamekeepers say licensing is unnecessary and could be "open to abuse".

However, wildlife conservation groups such as RSPB Scotland argue self-regulation of estates has not worked.

The new panel will look at mountain hare culls and other moorland management methods.

Sporting estates where people can pay to shoot grouse and deer are found across Scotland, including the Highlands, Angus, Aberdeenshire and in the south of Scotland.

Duncan Orr-Ewing, head of species and land management for RSPB Scotland, said: "We very much welcome the announcement of this inquiry and of the independent panel. We look forward to giving evidence to the panel in due course.

"The remit of the panel includes consideration as to how grouse moors can be managed sustainably and within the law.

"There are significant public concerns about how grouse moors are currently being managed in Scotland, including clear evidence gathered over decades of the illegal killing of birds of prey."