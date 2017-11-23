Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption There was a dispute over pay at Dounreay last year

Members of the GMB, Unite and Prospect unions at the Dounreay have rejected a pay offer from the nuclear site's owners, Cavendish Nuclear.

The trade unions have begun preparations for a ballot on industrial action, including an overtime ban, working to rule and strike action.

There was a pay row at Dounreay at about the same time last year.

The site's owners has expressed disappointed that its pay offer was rejected.

Union members voted by more than 70% to reject the offer of a 1.75% increase in pay.

Unite's Richard Whyte said: "We expect there will be overwhelming support for industrial action, including strike action.

"In recent years Dounreay workers have been trapped by the public sector pay cap.

"So whilst Cavendish Nuclear counts their profits in millions the living standards of the workers at the plant are going down, down, down."

In a statement, Dounreay's owners said: "We are disappointed that the trade unions are proceeding to ballot their members as we are still actively negotiating, and have made an offer that we believe to be comparable if not better than other publicly funded organisations in the nuclear decommissioning industry.

"Dounreay is not covered by the government cap, but as we are fully funded by the government, our pay awards need to demonstrate a level of responsibility to the taxpayer."