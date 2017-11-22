Fishing creel Christmas tree makes waves

Image copyright Steven Gourlay Image caption Ullapool's creel Christmas tree was first constructed last year

A village's Christmas tree made of stacked creels has been catching lots of attention on social media.

A photograph of final touches being made to Ullapool's unusual 4.8m (16ft) tall festive decoration has been shared and liked hundreds of times.

The tree made from creels used for catching shellfish was first constructed last year for the village's first Christmas lights display.

Both were organised by community group Ullapool Fire and Light.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The creel tree is being celebrated on social media

Image copyright Ullapool Fire and Light Image caption Final touches being made to this year's creel tree

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Italian interest in the Scottish village's tree

A spokesman for the group said: "The tree really does seem to capture peoples imagination.

"Every day there are dozens of people are coming to see it, despite it not being lit yet."

The switch on for the lights on the tree and also in nearby streets is 30 November.