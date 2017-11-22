Met Office snow warning for Scotland

Image copyright CairnGorm Mountain Image caption Dogs enjoying snow at the CairnGorm Mountain ski centre last week

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning for snow for large parts of Scotland on Thursday.

It has forecast that snow showers will be "heavy and persistent" for a time in the morning, before easing during the afternoon.

Up to 5cm could fall at lower levels, but up to 20cm on Scotland's mountains.

The warning comes after heavy rain on Tuesday, which caused some disruption to travel. Flood warnings remain in place for parts of southern Scotland.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has flood alerts for Dumfries and Galloway and Scottish Borders.

Image caption Snow has been forecast for Thursday morning

In the Highlands, rail worker using specialist machinery cleared up to 40 tonnes of mud and rocks that came down in a landslide over the railway line between Inverness and Beauly on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service has warned of the potential risk of avalanches high up in some of Scotland's mountains.

Snow has been falling over the Cairngorms and other areas of high ground across Scotland over the past few weeks.

This week parts of Aberdeenshire, including around Braemar, saw heavy falls of snow.