Image copyright Stornoway Port Authority

Test holes are to be drilled into the seabed at Stornoway on Lewis as part of work to create a new deep-water port.

The tests will determine the depth of rock and the soft material above it to help guide the design and construction of the new facility.

A deep-water port is a "crucial part" of Stornoway Port Authority's 20-year masterplan for its harbour.

Deeper water would allow bigger vessels, including large cruise ships, to berth.

Starting this week and continuing over the course of seven weeks, a series of 24 geotechnical boreholes are to be drilled at Glumaig Bay and seven at Newton Basin.

The holes will be sealed following the tests.