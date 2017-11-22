Fresh effort to find missing Applecross fisherman
- 22 November 2017
Portree lifeboat and a number of fishing boats have resumed the search for missing creel boat skipper Alasdair Macleod.
The 57-year-old's boat, Varuna, was found on rocks near Applecross at about 14:30 on Monday.
Large-scale searches involving the coastguard and RNLI were made of the sea and shore on Monday and Tuesday.
The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Wednesday's search effort began at 08:00.