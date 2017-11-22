From the section

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Alasdair Macleod's boat was spotted on rocks on Monday

Portree lifeboat and a number of fishing boats have resumed the search for missing creel boat skipper Alasdair Macleod.

The 57-year-old's boat, Varuna, was found on rocks near Applecross at about 14:30 on Monday.

Large-scale searches involving the coastguard and RNLI were made of the sea and shore on Monday and Tuesday.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Wednesday's search effort began at 08:00.