A Police Scotland Twitter account has had millions of interactions after officers tweeted an "open letter" to an unnamed young woman believed to be at risk of abuse.

The series of tweets began with the message: "A letter to a young woman in Skye. We know you follow this account and want you to see this."

Another tweet said the woman's friends and family believed she was in danger.

A later post revealed the messages were intended for anyone at risk.

Officers encouraged the unnamed woman to tell police if she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Since the posts on Saturday, the Lochaber&SkyePolice account has had more than two million interactions.

Officers have tweeted: "Incredible response to our message that's been seen locally and across the world. All feedback really is appreciated.

"Male or female, if you are suffering there is help out there. #NoExcuse for #DomesticAbuse."

The chief executive of Scottish Women's Aid, Marsha Scott, said she thought the tweets were a "great, creative use of social media".