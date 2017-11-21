Three women have appeared in court accused of attempted murder following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 in Easter Ross.

A car and a van were involved in the collision that happened at about 13:15 on Sunday near the Evanton overpass.

Agnes Stewart, 21, of Invergordon, Mary Stewart, 46, of Conon Bridge, and Lauren MacArthur, 23, of Invergordon, made no plea.

They were committed for further examination and released on bail.

The women appeared at Tain Sheriff Court accused of charges alleging assault to injury and to the danger of life and attempted murder, and also traffic offences.

Police Scotland said no-one was seriously injured in Sunday's incident.