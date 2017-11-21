Image copyright Paul Campbell

The Highland Military Tattoo is not to be held again in the immediate future following poor ticket sales and rising costs, its organisers have said.

It had been held at Fort George, near Ardersier, for the past four years.

This year's tattoo had 6,174 visitors, which was 843 more than in 2016 but fell short of the organisers' target figure of 8,000.

The tattoo's board said the quality of the event's performances had always been high.

Performers have included military bands, RAF aerial displays, re-enactments of historic battles and also traditional Scottish dancing and Gaelic music.

But the board said the event had made losses each year and the cost of the military's involvement had also increased, and it anticipated the likelihood of further cost rises from the Ministry of Defence.

'Bums on seats'

The tattoo's director, Maj Gen Seymour Monro, said: "The Highland Military Tattoo has been a fantastic event. Everyone who has seen it has told us so.

"We have delivered this authentic, high quality performance for four years, but we have come to the sad conclusion that it is not sustainable even though we have received a new, generous funding offer from Historic Environment Scotland who have a major stake in the fort and its future.

"Simply put, we needed more bums on seats and more sponsorship including a headline sponsor."

Maj Gen Monro thanked the "many performers", particularly young people, who had "produced really professional shows".

He added: "We are sure that the Highlands and Moray should have an annual Tattoo and that Fort George is the best place to hold it.

"I hope that in the future it may be possible to hold a tattoo in the Highlands again."

Highland Council, which has provided funding for the event, said it respected board's decision which it added was "very sad news" for the Highlands.