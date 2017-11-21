Image caption A full-scale search is being made for the skipper of the Varuna

The search has resumed for a fisherman missing off the west Highlands coast.

Coastguard teams began the search after the boat, Varuna, was found on rocks near Applecross at about 14:30 on Monday.

A member of the public reported it had its engine running but no-one was on board.

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has started an investigation into the grounding of the vessel.

The MAIB said it understood that the Varuna's skipper had been working alone.

RNLI lifeboats from Kyle of Lochalsh and Portree and a coastguard helicopter were involved in the search before it was suspended for the night.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said 10 fishing boats had also assisted with Monday's search.

'Very misty'

The agency said a full-scale search operation resumed just after 06:00 on Tuesday.

Loch Ewe, Applecross, Gairloch, Achiltibuie, Appin, Kyle and Inverness coastguard rescue teams have been searching the coast and shoreline, along with two experienced kayakers.

Portree and Kyle lifeboats have been tasked with searching the sea, alongside a large number of local fishing vessels who assisted HM Coastguard and the RNLI on Monday.

The MCA said: "The crews are searching in conditions with only half a mile visibility, as well as being very overcast and misty."