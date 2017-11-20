Four women have been charged in connection with a crash on the A9 at the weekend, involving a car and a van.

The collision, between a blue Peugeot 307 and a white Ford Transit van, happened at about 13:15 on Sunday near the Evanton overpass in Easter Ross.

Both vehicles were travelling northbound at the time of the incident. Police Scotland said no-one was seriously injured.

The women are expected to appear at Tain Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the two vehicles on the road and has not yet spoken to police to get in touch as soon as possible."