Searches are being made off the north west Highlands coast for a fisherman after his boat was found on rocks.

The RNLI's Kyle of Lochalsh and Portree lifeboats and Stornoway Coastguard helicopter have been making searches of the sea near Applecross.

Applecross Coastguard Rescue Team has also been involved in the searches, sparked by a 999 call at about 14:30.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said several fishing boats have been assisting with the searches.

A member of the public raised the alarm. They reported that a fishing boat with its engine running had been spotted on rocks south of Applecross.

Search and rescue teams found the boat, but no-one was on board.